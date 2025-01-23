Oxford Half Marathon sells out faster than ever before

A runner crosses the line in 2024's Oxford Half.

The Oxford Half marathon has sold out in record time once again, something it has achieved in each of the last three years.

The race, which takes place on 12 October, has officially sold out of general entry places in January, the earliest the event has ever seen. 2022 saw the event sell out in September, just a month before runners took to the streets, and 2023’s places were filled by late May.

Organised by Motiv Sports UK, the Oxford Half is an historic, annual race through the city that sees thousands of locals come out to support runners. University Parks hosts the event village which has a selection of activities and entertainment for runners and spectators to enjoy when celebrating together post-race.

Last year, 13,000 runners took part in the half marathon, ranging from first-timers, seasoned runners, those in fancy dress and an elite field.

With all general entries now filled, the only way to still take part in the Half is through its charity places. These places see runners represent one of the race’s official charity partners, which between them raised over £1 million last October.

There is a total of 18 charity partners that participants can represent, including national charities like Cancer Research UK, Alzheimer’s Society and Macmillan Cancer Support. The event also partners with a selection of local charities including Helen & Douglas House, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and SSNAP (supporting sick newborn and their parents), among others.

Emily Whitaker, Head of Event Operations, said: “It’s great to see the Oxford Half sell out for a third year running. There’s no better feedback than people racing to sign up quickly and we’re delighted to reach this point months quicker than last year.

“It is a testament to everyone involved and to the city itself, for generating such an incredible atmosphere every year and inspiring more people to take part. Hopefully, the charity places will be taken up soon and we can exceed 2024’s fundraising total as well. We’re really looking forward to delivering this year’s sold-out event.”

In addition to the Oxford Half, Motiv Sports UK also manage the Blenheim Palace Triathlon in June, close road cycle Etape Caledonia, the Hackney Moves festival which includes the iconic Wizz Air Hackney Half as well as the Saucony London 10k in the capital.

For the full list of partner charities and to sign up with them, visit: https://www.oxfordhalf.com/are-you-a-fundraiser