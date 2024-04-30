Young cricketers at Oxfordshire club get top tips from international star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of Cropredy Cricket Club met with England World Cup and Ashes winner Lydia Greenway, who appeared there to launch the 2024 Voneus Village Cup tournament.

Despite foul weather meaning Cropredy’s first round match against Oxford Downs being postponed, Greenway held an exclusive Q&A session with both children and parents in the Oxfordshire side’s clubhouse.

She also signed lots of books, bags and bats – and even indulged in a few games of changing room cricket to make up for the lack of play outside.

Her appearance at Cropredy was organised by the tournament’s headline sponsor, rural broadband provider Voneus, and The Cricketer magazine, which has administered the competition since 1972.

Greenway said: “I had an amazing time at Cropredy despite the weather, and especially enjoyed having a few games of changing room cricket.

“Clubs like Cropredy are what make the Voneus Village Cup such a special tournament, and I’m excited the 2024 competition is now underway.”

Cropredy chairman Pete Cooling said: “Cropredy Cricket Club had a wonderful morning with the Voneus team, Ian Smith from The Cricketer and Lydia Greenway.

“Due to inclement weather, the planned game in the afternoon was postponed, and the outdoor masterclass with Lydia was moved indoors.

“However, the rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of our colts section, parents, and club members who enjoyed listening to Lydia, asking questions, and discovering the exciting game of changing room cricket, which has now become a new favourite.

“This memorable day will be talked about for years to come, and will surely be a cherished memory for Cropredy Cricket Club.