​Wroxton CC seal Premier Division championship

The title-winning Wroxton team celebrate their success.

​Wroxton Cricket Club have become champions of the South Northants Cricket League Premier Division for the first time in 22 years.

​Captained by Saj Ahmed, Wroxton finished the campaign just eight points clear of Silverstone, having only lost one of their 18 games all season – there then being a 73-point gap to third-placed Syresham, whom Wroxton beat by seven wickets in their final game on Saturday to secure the title.

A crucial win over Silverstone on August 10 would also prove key to the success with Wroxton then winning their final three games to cement their position.

After the home side won the toss and opted to bat first, Adil Hussain took 3 for 19 as Wroxton bowled Syresham out for just 163, the target then being reached with just three wickets down as Adnan Ahmed and Assif Hussain both scored 56 – the latter unbeaten – to help guide them to victory and the points required.