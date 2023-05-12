'World of fun and lots of laughter': Brackley walking netball club marks one year birthday

Brackley Walking Netball Club ‘gives access to a world of fun activity and lots of laughter’ as it celebrates its one year anniversary.

The club was set up in February 2022 with the goal of encouraging anyone, regardless of age or fitness level, to have a go at netball.

Many of the club’s members had dropped out of the sport they loved due to injury or had hung up their netball trainers many years ago, but the club proved the perfect pathway back into sport and an active lifestyle.

The club has also provided an outlet for those who feel isolated, an activity for those who do not consider themselves fit enough to run anymore, and a stepping stone for those looking to get back into competitive netball or those who have never played before.

The Brackley Walking Netball Club is encouraging people to get back in to sport.

The club’s coach, Kathleen Bell, said: "Walking netball is one of a kind and gives access to a world of fun activity and lots of laughter.

"What happens off the court is as important as what happens on the court. Net and natter before we start is an important part of the session, and the cup of tea afterwards gives a chance to continue supporting each other at key stages in our lives".

Last month, the club competed in its first ever competition at a county walking netball tournament in Corby, Northamptonshire.

