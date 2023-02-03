See Lewis Hamilton's 2017 winning race car at Silverstone Museum this half-term.

The museum is offering race fans an exclusive opportunity to get up close and personal to the legendary cars of some of the sport's biggest names, including Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo, and many more.

Highlights of the exhibition showpiece will include Lewis Hamilton’s 2017 winning race car, which is on loan to the museum for a limited time, the Mercedes AMG F1 W09, one of the first F1 racing cars to feature driver head protection; and the Brawn BGP 001 that Jenson Button won the Constructors’ World Championship with.

Rachel James, head of marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: "We’re delighted to announce our fantastic February exhibition, which will run throughout the half-term, giving families and motorsport fans a memorable and exclusive experience.

The exhibition runs from February 11 to 19 and will feature many F1 legends cars including Lewis Hamilton's Grand Prix winning car from 2017.

"It is well timed as F1 pre-season testing will be underway, and visiting the museum to see these championship winning cars will be the closest most visitors will have been to a genuine F1 car.

"The magnificent machines, on loan for a limited time from Mercedes-AMG Petronas, are amazing and will help form the show-stopping centrepiece of our feature. We are thrilled to have Lewis’ winning car as part of the display, it’s the real deal, and his car even has stone chips in it from its last race!"

The exhibition is also hosting a Racing Legends feature from February 11 to 19, where visitors will be in pole position to see the iconic motorsport machines of racing legends including; Sir Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Jenson Button, and Graham Hill.