'Winning my home Grand Prix was incredible' says Silverstone champion Alice Powell

Winning the British Grand Prix to the cheers of thousands of Silverstone fans on Saturday is something that Chipping Norton racing driver Alice Powell will never forget.

Alice, 28, (Racing X) won a dramatic third race of the 2021 W Series season to regain the championship lead in front of home fans.

She had already topped the podium at Austria’s Red Bull Ring in the opening round last month and is looking forward to the fourth race in Hungary next weekend.

Alice Powell will never forget the experience of winning the W Series British Grand Prix in front of thousands of Silverstone fans (Picture Getty Images)

Having started from pole position, Alice lost the lead on the opening lap, but recovered to pass Fabienne Wohlwend (Bunker Racing) in the closing stages.

More than 100,000 fans flocked to Silverstone for Formula 1’s British Grand Prix weekend.

“It was incredible to win my home Grand Prix with such amazing support for all the British drivers,” said Alice. “It’s something I’ll never forget.

“I couldn’t hear, but when I made a pass for the lead the grandstand erupted and when I pulled up at the end they were cheering, although it’s all still a bit of a blur!

“Hearing the British national anthem on the podium at my home race was amazing, a very proud moment.

“I’ve raced at Silverstone before, although not in this car, so knowing the circuit does help the home drivers.”

Alice finished third in the 2019 W Series before last year’s was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“It’s great for women’s racing to be on the world’s stage alongside the Formula 1 at eight of the circuits, showcasing female talent,” she added.

Alice’s interest grew from a love of watching motorsport on television as a child. Her grandfather would go to F1 races and she would look out for him!

She started go-karting aged eight and moved on to cars at just 15 , winning championships in 2010 and 2014 before sponsorship ran out ending her racing dreams for more than four years.

Then came her chance to become a professional racing driver in the all-female W Series, where all costs are met.

“There are 18 drivers and three reserves,” explained Alice. “It’s a very strong field and I’m very proud to be able to drive among such great talent. I’m very lucky. Being part of W Series is very special.”

A self-confessed “adrenaline junkie” she loves the speed and would always choose the fastest roller coaster in the theme park.