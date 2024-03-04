Video: Watch Oxfordshire's strongest men and women compete in Banbury's Market Place

The competition was organised by local athletes Paddy Haynes (2023 England’s Strongest Man) and Kaleem Niazi (2024 England’s Strongest Man Under 23).

Hundreds of people packed around a fenced-off section of the market place to take in some of the incredible feats of strength the athletes were performing despite the cold weather and rain.

Paddy and Kaleem have both previously held events at Paddy’s family farm in Adderbury, but the inaugural Oxfordshire's Strongest Man and Woman was a clear step up in class and professionalism.

The competition saw 16 men, all either born or currently living in Oxfordshire, and six women compete for the prestigious title and bragging rights as the county’s strongest athlete.

In the women’s category, Wantage’s Lisa Wallman was declared victorious and a deserving winner of the £250, Lucy Hardwick finished second and Rachel Parker-Kemp came in third.

Sam Grover of Oxford claimed the men’s title and £250, with Keoghan Litchfield taking second place and local man Max 'tiny biceps' Whiting finishing in third place.

Organiser and one half of KP Strength Promotions, Kaleem Niazi, said: “It went smoothly, and despite the rain, we were able to put on a good show!

"I would like to say thank you to the Banbury community for their support and for still hanging around despite the weather! We’re looking forward to next year already!"

For more information about future events visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551350896788

