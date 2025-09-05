Tour of Britain: Thousands of cycling fans gather at Burton Dassett Hills to watch the action

Thousands of cycling fans from across the country gathered at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park this afternoon (Friday, August 5) to watch the Stage Four final of The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men’s cycling race.

Frenchman Romain Grégoire of the Groupama-FDJ team crossed the finish line first in front of thousands of cheering fans.

The 22-year-old was able to outsprint former Tour of Britain winner Julian Alaphilippe on the final ascent of the stage.

Today was the longest stage of the tour, with the cyclists covering 116.2 miles from Atherstone to the Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

Many members of the Banbury Star Cycling Club were at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park to watch the racing.

The Warwickshire stage of the tour also saw the riders climb over 2,100 metres of elevation, which included tackling the brutal 5.7% average gradient of the Burton Dassett Hills three times.

Cycling fans had come from across the country to watch some of the sport's biggest names in the glorious sunshine.

Bristol University student and lifelong cycling fan Evan made the journey up from Bristol this morning to be close to the action.

Evan said: “I’ve cycled from Bristol just because I’ve always been a keen cyclist, and it’s my first time being able to watch a multi-stage pro tour race in the UK, and it’s been a really good day out.

Bristol University student Evan had cycled all the way from Bristol to watch the action.

“The journey took me about five hours and around 80 miles of riding, so it’s quite a long way, but thankfully I had a tailwind and lovely weather most of the way, so it was enjoyable.

“I’m heading to the next stage near Abergavenny in Wales tomorrow, so I’ll be riding another 37 kilometres today, camp somewhere, and complete the rest of the journey in the morning.”

Other cyclists had ridden from much nearer to take in the action; Mike had travelled 9 miles from Harbury in Warwickshire.

He said: “Burton Dassett Hills Country Park is a great venue for the stage. I cycle up here occasionally, and I can’t imagine having to do it three times, especially after cycling all the way from Atherstone.

Mike had made the nine-mile journey from Harbury to watch the race.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing the action and taking in the fantastic spectacle.”

Banbury was also well represented in the crowd, with a large contingent from the Banbury Star Cyclist Club making the trip across the county border.

President of Banbury Star Cyclist Club Mark Boyles said: “It is absolutely excellent that the tour has come to Burton Dassett Hills.

“It’s amazing being up here with all the spectators and members of the club; it’s a really good atmosphere.

Cycling fanatics Lynn and Roy had followed the action all day, stopping off at important sections to watch the racing.

“As a club, we are very familiar with these hills and actually have a time trial hill climb event taking place here tomorrow morning, so we know these hills well.”

Other cycle fans had followed the tour all day, stopping off at exciting points to watch pivotal moments of the race.

Solihull Cycling Club members Lynn and Roy had previously caught the action near Wellesbourne. They said: “We always follow the Grand Tour; we have been to Belgium a few times to watch the roads, and we follow the teams and enjoy a nice day out.

“It’s brilliant that the tour visited Warwickshire, and we hope it encourages a few people to go out on their bikes.”