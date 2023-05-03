News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
22 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Three Banbury paddlers selected to represent Britain in international competition

Three canoeists who hail from Banbury have been chosen to represent Britain against the best in the world at upcoming international paddle races.

By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:56 BST

The three paddle racers - Joe Petersen, Jessie Urquhart, and Rob Jefferies - have all spent time competing for the successful Banbury and District Canoe Club.

Banbury local Joe Petersen, who is still recovering from his tremendous effort of placing fifth in the ultramarathon Devizes to Westminster race, has been selected to represent his country at the canoe marathon World Cup in Ruse, Bulgaria, later this June.

Joe was chosen for the British team after his fantastic performance at the recent Long Course Marathon Selection Race, held on the Thames at the Elmbridge Canoe Club.

Most Popular
Joe Petersen, Jessie Urquhart and Rob Jeffries have recently been called up to represent Britain.Joe Petersen, Jessie Urquhart and Rob Jeffries have recently been called up to represent Britain.
Joe Petersen, Jessie Urquhart and Rob Jeffries have recently been called up to represent Britain.

Jessie Urquhart learned to paddle with the Banbury club but now competes for the Nottingham Kayak Club after relocating to the city for university.

Jessie was selected as a reserve for the British team in the upcoming German National Marathon Canoe Championships later this month.

The third selection connected to the Banbury club was secured by Rob Jefferies, who competes in the wildwater canoeing discipline. Rob claimed his spot in the Great Britain senior squad after tough selection races at Grandtully, Holme Pierrepoint, and the Dee Valley.

Rob will take up his position in the British squad at the Wildwater World Cups being held in Mezzana, Italy, in June and the Czech Republic in August.

For more information on the Banbury and District Canoe Club, including the latest results or how to join, visit, https://www.banburycanoeclub.com/

Related topics:BanburyGreat Britain