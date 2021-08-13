The future's professional for great triathlete Rosie Weston

Rosie Weston

Banbury triathlete Rosie Weston’s year didn’t start well, contracting Covid and breaking her elbow, but her determination and hard work has paid off in improving her run and bike times.

So much so that she has now qualified for her professional triathlon licence.

Rosie, 22, raced in the Holkham Outlaw 70.3 race on July 4. The criteria for gaining her pro licence was a podium place, overall non pro winner and to be within 4% of the winning time. Rosie met all of those, coming in second place, overall non pro winner and 3% behind the wining pro, Ruth Astle.

She had raced three 70.3 races in four weeks, coming overall third lady in Outlaw Nottingham 70.3, second in Outlaw Holkham 70.3 and then overall first in the Cotswold 113. She then went on to win the British Aquathlon Championships held in Eton Dorney on July 17.

Rosie started triathlon with Team Cherwell in 2013 after her friends from Banbury Swimming Club suggested she should give it a go, having been a swimmer from an early age.

She went to Sibford School, who now host training camps for South Central Academy and have their own triathlon team.

She was also a member of Banbury Harriers, successfully competing for them in cross country.

In Age Group events, Rosie was on the podium many times representing Great Britain at World and European levels.

At Loughborough University, where she graduated last year in a business degree she was able to join a development team and has spent the last year working on her training as well as volunteering as a Covid vaccinator.

She is now in training for a 70.3 Ironman event in Weymouth and then a race in Valencia in September, Covid allowing.

She plans to take up her Pro licence next year, racing domestically and internationally and will work hard on winter training.

Rosie said: “I decided to take a gamble to train full time towards going Pro and I am so pleased the hours of hard work (1,275 to be specific) have paid off.”