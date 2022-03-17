Successful trip back to Hillingdon for Banbury Star juniors

Bella Boyes and Poppy Kisley

It was a very successful trip back to Hillingdon on Sunday 13th March for Banbury Star's juniors. They competed in various age groups in the Hillingdon Slipstreamers ' Youth Races at the purpose built circuit.

With no other Star members available to race in the this age group, Under 10 girls was Jorgi Gillet was on her own and raced very well . Keeping up in the 2nd group on the track, worked very hard and eventually coming home 3rd, in the group of girls.

Sam and Reuben lined in the Under 14 boys. Sam worked well and was very comfortable in the main bunch until a clash of wheels brought him down, finishing his race, luckily only a few bruises (not sure about the bike). Reuben is new to crit racing and held on for a couple of laps but unfortunately couldn’t hold on finishing 15th overall, but will be back for another go at this series of races.

Bella Boyes

Poppy Kisley and Bella Boyles lined up in the 16 girls, like last week they raced with the boys. The pace was very quick from the start Bella managing to get settled in the main bunch. Poppy who earlier in the day tired legs from competing on Sunday morning in the Hard Riders TT couldn’t hold onto the bunch, Bella strung things out and soon the rest of the girls couldn’t hang on leaving Bella in the lead. 35 minutes Bella still in the bunch lapped the rest of the girls before the pace went up and found herself off back with some of the other boys, she crossed the line 1st and a lap and half up. Poppy had managed to surf some wheels and found herself back up with the other girls pulling away on the last corner taking 2nd.