Success for Banbury canoeists at Pangbourne

Jessie Urquhart and Amy Turner winning Div 4 K2 Pangbourne (Picture by Mark Larner)

Banbury and District Canoe Club came out on top at the first southern region Hasler race of 2021/22. Held on the Thames at Pangbourne, the good river conditions saw some first class racing from over 350 competitors, including a team of around 60 from BDCC - with many tackling their first race.

There were some familiar names on the top of the podium, but not all in their familiar boats. Joe Petersen, usually in Division 1, teamed up with wildwater paddler George Urquhart, for their first attempt at racing an open canoe. Put straight into Division 7, they led from the start, with Petersen’s parents, Chris and Simon, in third place.

Amy Turner and Jessie Urquhart continue to progress up the podium, this week taking the win in Div 4 K2. For Turner this is a return to racing and a change of discipline, having retired from the GB Sprint K4 team three years ago.

Others placed on the day were Anna Bruton with racing debutant Steve Hearn who were 2nd in Div 9 K2; Shaun Harte 3rd in Div 2 K1; and Jacqui Smith and Brian Phelan 3rd in Div 8 K2. As well as the podium places, there were divisional promotions for juniors George Melbourne (to Div 6) and Jack Bowen (to Div 8).

There is a growing team of under 14s racing for the club with 11 taking part in the Geoff Sanders series alongside the Hasler programme. There were second places for two of the first timers – Max Young in GSB, and Reuben Hearn in GSC, while Milena Oleksy and Fiona Panko teamed up for 3rd in the U14 Mini K2 class, Panko having already finished 4th in GSC K1.