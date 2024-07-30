​Star riders impress in annual time trial

Josh Lovell, who finished second on the night. Pic: Paul Dean.

​Banbury Star’s annual inter-club time trial attracted the largest field of the year so far.

​This event is run between the Star, Team Cherwell Triathlon Club and a team from Mercedes Formula One in Brackley. This year, there were also enough entrants for an ‘all comers’/guest team.

The race was run on the club’s new ten-mile course and resulted in some close racing.

Banbury Star rider and club race secretary Richard Santhouse took the win from Josh Lovell by a narrow margin of three seconds, Star filling the first two places, setting the club up nicely to take the team prize once again.

Strong rides from the Brackley team put Mercedes F1 in second place with all comers third and Team Cherwell bringing up the rear.

All in all this was a excellent evening of racing despite a spinking of rain, with great competition run in a great atmosphere.

TENNIS

Banbury West End Ladies just lost 4-5 to Wychwood B.

Karen Brooker and Andi Padbury at first pair beat the Wychwood first pair 5-7, 6-1 and 10-6. They beat the second pair 7-6 (having been 0-4 down), 6-3.

Jenny Tucker and Claire Oldfield at second pair just lost to the Wychwood first pair 6-7 (having been 0-5 down), 4-6 but lost to the second pair 1-6, 1-6.

BWE B are struggling in Division Two after losing 1-8 to Brackley B.

Richard Prew, Jonny Medwin and Jack Harding lost 5-6, 5-6 but Richard and Jonny won 7-4. The ladies, Tallis Annesley, Chrissie Rose and an injured Sue Jelfs lost 2-9, 2-9 and 0-11.