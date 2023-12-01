Snooker champion Tessa Davidson announced as Banbury Guardian's Sports Personality of the Year

After an incredible year, snooker champion Tessa Davidson has been named the Banbury Guardian’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tessa from Adderbury only returned to the sport of snooker in 2022 after taking a 23-year break to focus on raising her two children.

The self-employed gardener was previously ranked fifth in the world and played professionally between the years of 1988 and 1999.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Tessa, who is based out of Fast Eddie’s Pool and Snooker Hall, has climbed back to number one in the seniors and number 10 in the world rankings.

Tessa Davidson has had an incredible return to snooker, winning seven major titles in two years.

The 54-year-old has had an incredible year, winning five major competitions, including the British and Belgian senior titles, and reaching the quarterfinals of the world championships.

Tessa said: “I’ve just won the Eden Women’s Masters competition against some of the top national players and have won a total of seven competitions since coming back to the sport and come runner up a number of times.

"I love playing on the tour; the people are great, and I get to travel to some amazing places. I have played in Thailand this year for the World Championships and in Brugge and Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Playing in Thailand was great; the competition was held in a really good club in Bangkok, and women competed from all over the world. It was definitely one of the pinnacles of my career.”

Banbury snooker hero Tessa Davidson has been announced as the Banbury Guardian Sports Personality of the Year 2023.

Tessa, who funds all of the travelling to competitions herself, is hoping to secure sponsorship to help her play at more competitions next year.

Tessa said: “The sport is becoming more and more global, and they have already announced that next year’s World Championship will be held in Hong Kong, so that’s quite exciting.

"Next year, I want to just carry on and try to maintain a good standard. You can’t win all the competitions, but as much as I can, just play well and keep progressing with the aim of breaking into the top eight of the world rankings.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as progressing her career in snooker, Tessa is also passing on her knowledge to the next generation by running a weekly academy at Fast Eddies.