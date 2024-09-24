​Skilful riding on show as Banbury Star host Festival of Racing

Action from Sunday's Festival of Racing.

​Banbury Star hosted their annual Festival of Racing at Shennington Circuit on Sunday.

Despite the threat of thunderstorms and biblical rain that left standing water on the track in several places, the event attracted good fields in almost all the races.

The conditions made the track particularly slippery, and all the riders displayed huge skills to navigate the numerous tight corners.

The ladies category two, three and four event saw a race long tussle for the win between three riders who worked together to stay clear of the chasing pack. The win went to Ella Brown whose last lap surge left her rivals in her wake.

The largest field was in the Men’s category three and four race where 30 riders took the start.

A blistering pace was set initially in the heavy rain, but as a fresh wind blew up, adding to the challenge, the race settled into a pattern with a big bunch of 23 lapping quickly.

Two crashes showed how tricky things had become, but the rapid pace meant that a select group of 12 formed and started to pull away.

This was soon whittled down to four with the eventual winner being chased by three riders including Banbury Star’s Joe Hedley. Mathew Bottomley of Cowley Road Condors took the win with a very creditable performance from Hedley in fourth place.

A small number of Elite and category one and two riders took the line for the women’s race. This was dominated by Katie Ann Calton of St Piran who went on to lap the field on her way to a very convincing victory.

In the Elite and category one and two race, an early break of two riders managed to defend its lead from a chasing group of six whose progress was impeded several times by crashes.

The gap was closed to only 12 seconds at one stage but eventually Mohammad Ganukhanlou of Reading CC took the sprint to the line ahead of a tiring Joe Reeves of Reflex Racing.

The Festival was a fitting end to a season that has seen Banbury Star venture into organising not only their annual road race, but also a successful summer series of Crit races at the Shennington Track. These popular events are enjoying a growing reputation, attracting riders of national standard from local clubs and further afield, as a direct result of the excellent organisation.