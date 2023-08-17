Silverstone race track is celebrating 75 years of motor racing with a special festival this month (August 25-27).

The festival, which runs over the end-of-summer Bank Holiday weekend, features a series of unique events that showcase the rich history of motor racing at the famous track.

The event features 20 retro races spanning Silverstone’s illustrious history, including a very special showdown on Sunday for classic front-engined Grand Prix cars from 1948, the year Silverstone hosted its first Grand Prix race.

Also included will be on-track Formula 1 demos that give visitors the chance to hear the roar of the BRM Type 15 V16 and the V8-propelled 2013 Mercedes F1 W04 as they race around the track.

The Fan Zone area of the festival gives visitors the rare opportunity to get up close and personal to see the latest Formula 1 cars from Aston Martin, BWT Alpine, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, and Williams Racing.