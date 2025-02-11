​Roberts’ late winner puts Banbury HC up to sixth place

St Albans keeper Alex Martin saves Banbury’s Luke Davis's shot.

​Banbury’s Connor Roberts’ deft flick into the roof of the St Albans goal in the last minute of the game gave Banbury the victory they’d worked hard for and roundly deserved, delighting the home crowd and moving Banbury up to sixth in the Midlands Conference table - just three points behind fourth-placed Norwich City.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury started well and didn’t allow St Albans a foothold, two shots on goal from Harry Simons and Luke Davis and two penalty corners won by Simons and joint man of the match Jordi Groenwald in the first 15 minutes and not one St Albans attack proved the case.

It took 20 minutes for St Albans to get near the Banbury D and win a penalty corner which keeper Will Powell saved with a great dive and Tyson Nunneley cleared to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five minutes later Powell again saved well from a St Albans penalty corner but Banbury took the game by the scruff of the neck with three shots well saved by keeper Alex Martin from Ben Mackey, Simons and joint man of the match Ian Reynolds in quick succession before the break.

The second half started much the same with a great attacking move through Roberts, Reynolds and Jamie Boardman who created the first penalty corner of the half but Josh Nunneley’s rocket drag flick was well saved by Martin.

It was St Albans who took the lead against the run of play when Miles Lax-Tanner pounced on a loose ball after a great diving save by Powell to flick the ball home.

But Mackey’s deft work in the opposition D won a penalty corner two minutes later which he drag flicked onto Groenwald’s stick to deflect the ball past Martin in a well worked move to even the score at 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banbury pressure paid off again with six minutes left when Josh Nunneley converted a penalty flick for a 2-1 lead, but St Albans’ Ian Scanlon pounced on a half cleared ball to strike home and give the visitors a life line at 2-2 with just two minutes on the clock.

Then in the last minute of the game, Groenwald cut through the opposition defence and slipped the perfect pass to Roberts who flicked the ball home to seal a 3-2 win.

Manager Andy Camp said: “The lads kept the intensity at full throttle for 70 minutes against a top team and it paid off. The team spirit and commitment was excellent and the lads deserved all three points. We now go into our cup game next week against Fareham on a high.”