Ricciardo wins for McLaren as Hamilton and Verstappen crash again

Daniel Ricciardo celebrates his victory at the Italian Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo won McLaren's first race since Brazil 2012 as he led home team mate Lando Norris at the Italian Grand Prix - but it was another accident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen which stole the show.

The pair has clipped each other on the first lap, but after a slow stop from the championship leader, Hamilton pitted later and emerged from the pits on lap 26 alongside the Dutchman and the pair collided at the first chicane, with Verstappen's car landing on top of Hamilton's.

Ricciardo led the race in the opening stages after getting jump on Verstappen at the start and after the crash, led from team-mate Norris to take home McLaren's first win since Jenson Button won the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2012.

Verstappen and Hamilton collided on lap 26, with both out of the race

The race winner Ricciardo said: "It's about time! Even if we got the start, there was never a guarantee to lead the whole race. We didn't have mega speed bit it was enough to keep Max behind. To lead from start to finish is a surprise but there was something in me on Friday and I knew something good was coming.

"I've felt better the last few weekends. Not just to win but to get a 1-2, this is for team papaya! I'm lost for words."

Norris said: "We've had an awesome weekend. Four years ago I joined the team and we've been working towards this. I'm happy for Daniel to win and for me to be in P2.

"You want to go for it but I'm here for the team. It could have ended up like the other crash but I'm happy for the team."

Sergio Perez crossed the line third but a pass on Charles Leclerc came when he skipped a chicane and was handed a five second penalty. It promoted Valtteri Bottas to third after he started from the back.

Bottas said: "Starting from the back is never easy. I told the team I'd finish on the podium and that's what I did.

"It's a shame for the crash between Lewis and Max, it would have been some good points for the team."