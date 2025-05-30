Record-breaking Banbury simulation racer hopes to swap the computer for the track after exclusive boot camp selection

A record-breaking simulation racer from Banbury has hopes to become a professional race driver after being invited to attend an exclusive boot camp in the USA.

Lifelong motorsport fan Katrina Edmunds first took up simulation racing out of boredom during the Covid-19 19 lockdowns.

Katrina said: “My dad raced karts and minis when he was younger, and he took me to my first Formula One testing day at age seven, and I’ve been in love with the sport ever since.

“During the lockdown, my friends and I bought cheap steering wheels with the aim to get into sim racing, but we mostly just played Farming Simulator.”

Katrina Edmunds has been chosen to participate in a prestigious racing boot camp, which could lead to her signing a professional racing deal.

Last year, however, Katrina decided to take simulation racing more seriously and bought herself a better setup that enabled her to compete in races.

When Katrina’s job at Daventry-based Race Anywhere took her to February’s Autosport International show at Birmingham’s NEC, she had a go on a simulation racing rig that was set up for people to use.

Once Katrina completed her simulation race, she was informed that she had set the fastest time of the show and had qualified for a Racing Prodigy pass.

The Racing Prodigy Real World Racing scheme is a programme designed to get simulation racers off their computers and onto real racing tracks.

The programme selects aspiring racers from around the world who have set impressive times in simulation racing competitions and puts them in an intense four-day boot camp at Atlanta Motorsports Park to see if they have what it takes to become professional racers.

Katrina said: “This means I will travel to the USA alongside 29 of the world’s best sim racers with the hopes of being selected to race and potentially launch a professional racing career.

“I don’t fully know what the boot camp will consist of, but there will be fitness tests as well as on-track driving in Radical cars.”

In total, 24 of the 30 drivers selected to take part in the boot camp will receive a contract and funding from Racing Prodigy to race for a year with Radical Cars in the USA.

Speaking about the prospects of swapping the virtual track for a real racing track, Katrina said: “It will be a huge change.

“I have no experience at all of track racing; I’ve never even sat in a go-kart. I’m going from being a very inexperienced and unfit individual to potentially racing cars.

“It’s a lot of hard work with all the strength training and cardio, but it is also very exciting and good fun.”

To improve her chances of getting the contract, Katrina is trying to get as much track experience as she can before flying to Atlanta.

To help achieve this, she has set up an online fundraiser, which will help her cover the costs of her racing licence, training and track day experiences.

She said: “I want to get in as much training before the boot camp as possible because I’m up against people who have raced in Formula 4.”

For more information or to donate to Katrina’s fundraiser, visit:https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-go-from-sim-to-track