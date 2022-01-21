Podium places for two young Banbury Star cyclists at Odd Down circuit

Poppy Kisley and Bella Boyles

Last weekend saw the start of the 2022 Criterium racing season at Odd Down Cycling circuit near Bath.

Two of Banbury Star’s junior members took part in Round 1 of the Odd Down Winter series.

On arrival at the circuit for Poppy Kisley,15 and Bella Boyles, 14, the heavens opened and the rain poured down, it proved to be a very wet race.

The plan for the event was to run under 16 boys and girls separately but at the start line they found out it was going to be one mass bunch race with nearly 30 riders, eight of them girls.

The Odd Down circuit is 1.5 miles in length with two hairpin bends.

Halfway through Bella and Poppy were working hard in the group of girls and had already dropped three of the Maindy Flyers, from a well known youth cycling club in Wales which has fostered the cycling careers of Geraint Thomas and Elinor Barker to name a few.

Bella and Poppy working well together managed to despatch the remaining Maindy Flyers rider with five laps to go. With one lap remaining Poppy managed to open a gap over Bella and came across the line 10 seconds ahead, taking 2nd place with Bella in 3rd.