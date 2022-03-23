Pictures - Sun shines on Geoff Smith’s Banbury 15 mile road race

The weather was kind on Sunday to 186 entrants for this year’s Geoff Smith’s Banbury 15 mile road race organised by Banbury Harriers AC.

The race, named in memory of much loved race organiser and Banbury Harrier athlete, starts and finishes in Spiceball Park and takes runners on a scenic but challenging looped course out towards The Bourtons, Cropredy and Appletree.

James Bolton of Woodstock Harriers returned for his second win in recent years, clocking an excellent time of just under 1 hour and 24 minutes.

By the end of the race, the leaders were well spread out with James almost 2 minutes ahead of his nearest rival, Tim Campion-Smith of Oxford City AC who was a similar distance ahead of Matthew Lock of Witney Road Runners in 3rd.

Bolton had also won the race in 2019 but was pipped to 2nd in 2020 by Sullivan Smith, the son of Geoff Smith:

In the women’s race, Claire True of Alchester Running Club finished first in 1-48 and was followed home by local runners Rachel Piper of Cherwell runners and joggers in second and Donna Allen of Hook Norton Harriers in third.

Fastest for the Harriers was Francis Varney in 44th.

Congratulations to all that completed this challenging race.

Claire True of Alchester Running Club won the women's race

Race winner James Bolton of Woodstock Harriers