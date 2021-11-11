Paralympic hero Skelley in visit to Banbury Judo Club
Tokyo gold medalist Chris Skelley put on a judo masterclass for the club's members
Banbury Judo Club welcomed Paralympic gold medalist Chris Skelley for a judo masterclass as part of the British Judo Association’s Tokyo Olympics Roadshow.
Skelley, who represents Team GB for judos visually impaired under 100kg category, has won several medals at the European and World championship but most recently won Paralympic gold in Tokyo.
Skelley took both the junior and senior sessions, with the juniors learning that the differences between VI Judo and Judo is minimal and that judo is still the same for everyone who takes part.
Though Skelley has limited vision and hearing, the judo he learns is the same as any able bodied judoka.
The juniors enjoyed some fun games and technical training, before all being able to hold and have a photo with Skelley’s Paralympic gold medal.
The senior session was appreciated just as much as Skelley gave an open mat approach, allowing the adults to work on techniques he demonstrated at their own pace.
The club holds junior training sessions on Sundays at 5pm and 6pm for seniors and if you are interested in joining, more information can be found at www.banburyjudoclub.org.uk or on the Banbury Judo Club Facebook page.