Paralympic hero Skelley in visit to Banbury Judo Club

Chris Skelley puts youngsters at Banbury Judo Club through their paces

Banbury Judo Club welcomed Paralympic gold medalist Chris Skelley for a judo masterclass as part of the British Judo Association’s Tokyo Olympics Roadshow.

Skelley, who represents Team GB for judos visually impaired under 100kg category, has won several medals at the European and World championship but most recently won Paralympic gold in Tokyo.

Skelley took both the junior and senior sessions, with the juniors learning that the differences between VI Judo and Judo is minimal and that judo is still the same for everyone who takes part.

Though Skelley has limited vision and hearing, the judo he learns is the same as any able bodied judoka.

The juniors enjoyed some fun games and technical training, before all being able to hold and have a photo with Skelley’s Paralympic gold medal.

The senior session was appreciated just as much as Skelley gave an open mat approach, allowing the adults to work on techniques he demonstrated at their own pace.