Oxfordshire's strongest athletes will descend on Banbury for town's first strongman event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by local strongmen Kaleem Niazi and Paddy Haynes, the innagural Oxfordshire’s Strongest Man and Woman competition will see athletes from around the county compete for the title.

After achieving recent success of their own, including Paddy claiming the England’s Strongest Man title last year, the two wanted to bring the sport to their home town of Banbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaleem said: “Me and Paddy are Banbury boys born and bred, and we have wanted to hold a strongman event in the town for a long time.”

Banbury's strongmen and founders of Oxfordshire's Strongest Man and Woman, Kaleem Niazi and Paddy Haynes.

To win the title of the county's strongest, athletes must complete the deadlift and loglift, flip a 400-kilo tyre, run with sandbags and beer kegs, and complete a unique event created by the Banbury men that requires tossing sandbags over a big tractor.

Kaleem added: “There will be about 18 men and 10 women all from around Oxfordshire who will be competing for a share of the £1,000 prize pot and some really cool trophies.

“This year we decided to make the competition invitation-only, but next year we plan to open it up to people from all over the UK. So next year, a man and a woman from Oxfordshire will have to defend the county titles.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event will take place on the market place on Saturday March 2 between 10am and 4pm and will feature stalls selling refreshments.