Oxfordshire County Indoor Bowls catching up on pre-Covid finals

.

The Oxfordshire County Indoor Bowling Competition season is drawing to a close. With the 2019-2020 season being curtailed by Covid without any Finals having been played & the 2020-2021 season being non-existent, the Finals from the pre-Covid season are already underway with this season’s Finals to follow shortly

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Over 60s Pairs Final from 2 seasons back which was actually played just before Christmas, in a game in which fortunes changed rapidly during the third hour of play. Defending Champions Percy Hickman & John Hurren from Chipping Norton defeated twice previous Winners Eric Hollinrake & Alan Mead from Oxford & District with the match going to the last end with 1 just shot between them. Having been 15 shots behind after 13 ends, Chippy won 6 ends in a row to go 21–17 up. A 3 on the 20th end from Oxford & District brought the scores back, but in a tense final end Chippy just held on by 22-20

The Singles Final from 2019-2020 was played on Thursday 10th March 2022 with AJ Docherty (Banbury Cross) defeating Joe Justin (Carterton) by 21 shots to 8. The standard of bowls from both players was high but AJ always seemed to have just an extra bowl and more experience when needed, often frustrating the younger Joe with his 4th wood to take the game away from him when Joe did have the position & looking to be scoring