Over 160 paddlers race through Banbury's canals as part of charity challenge

Record breakers Tom Lusty (Solihull) and Dan Johnson (Chelmsford).

The race has been held annually since 2000 in memory of Ross Warland, a member of the Banbury and District Canoe Club who died of bone cancer at age 21.

This year’s event, held on November 27 drew in paddlers from Cornwall to Norfolk and raised over £900 for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Ross’ father, Graham, said of his son: “He was just a driven, inspirational person who did his upmost not to let the disease get the better of him. Canoeing and the kindness of the people in the canoeing world gave him a great deal of motivation”.

GB team athletes Tom Lusty (Solihull) and Dan Johnson (Chelmsford) set the Senior K2 class record with a time of 2.18.09, and Albert Hicks (Norwich) followed suit, setting the Senior K1 record of 2.28.24.

In the junior K1 category, Reading’s Harry Freeland set an impressive time of 2.33.22, which was nearly seven minutes under the old record.

For many of the participants however, the day was about the personal challenge of paddling 20 miles with 12 locks to portage, and with various relay options there was something for all abilities.