Over 140 kayakers take to Banbury's canal for marathon paddle race
Over 140 kayakers took part in a competitive marathon race on the Oxford Canal for the Banbury and District Canoe Club’s Hasler race.
On Sunday October 30, kayakers from around the south and beyond took part in the first marathon kayak event to take place in Banbury since the lockdowns of the past years.
The race started from Hennef Way and finished at the Castle Quay Shopping Centre, with paddlers racing from two miles for the under-14s to 12 miles for the more experienced divisions.
Banbury and District Canoe Club member Sally Hartland said it was great to get back on the water, adding: “From the most experienced paddlers to those who only started this year and took part in their first race on Sunday, it was smiles all around, especially when visiting the cake stall after racing.”
“It was wonderful to see so many paddlers on the water after the club had been unable to run the race for the past two years due to Covid and the building work in the town centre.”
Banbury & District Canoe Club had a great day with many podium finishes including Shaun Harte 2nd in Div 2; Will Larner 2nd in Div 4; James Lynn 2nd in Div 7; Jack Leadbeater 1st in Div 8 ; Rebekah Smith 1st in Div 9 ; Mark Leadbeater 2nd in Div 9 ; Debbie Hunt and Stephen Higham 2nd in Div 8 K2; Jacqui Smith and Mike Partridge 3rd in Div 8 K2; John Wickenden and Lynda Foster 2nd in Div 9 K2. Henry Hartland 1st in GSB ; Milena Oleksy 2nd in GSB; Reuben Hearn 3rd in GSB; Robin Wickenden 1st in GSC , Lucy Wickenden 2nd in GSC; Henry Hartland and Henry Westall 1st in GS K2.