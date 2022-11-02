Over 140 kayakers took to Banbury's canal for marathon paddle race.

On Sunday October 30, kayakers from around the south and beyond took part in the first marathon kayak event to take place in Banbury since the lockdowns of the past years.

The race started from Hennef Way and finished at the Castle Quay Shopping Centre, with paddlers racing from two miles for the under-14s to 12 miles for the more experienced divisions.

Banbury and District Canoe Club member Sally Hartland said it was great to get back on the water, adding: “From the most experienced paddlers to those who only started this year and took part in their first race on Sunday, it was smiles all around, especially when visiting the cake stall after racing.”

Banbury kayakers had lots of success in their first time racing in town for over two years.

“It was wonderful to see so many paddlers on the water after the club had been unable to run the race for the past two years due to Covid and the building work in the town centre.”