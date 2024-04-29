NFL star injured in mass shooting
National Football League (NFL) and Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell has been shot and injured in a mass shooting at a nightclub in Sanford, Florida.
Dell, 24, was believed to be an ‘innocent bystander’ as the shooting transpired and was ‘caught in the crossfire’. He suffered minor injuries as a result - he was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, but has already been discharged at the time of writing. He is said to be in ‘good spirits’.
The perpetrator of the shooting was identified as 16-year-old Christopher Bouie Jr. by Seminole County Sheriff's Office. A fight had broken out at the Cabana Live club - following this, Bouie is believed to have produced a handgun, which he used to shoot at a crowd of people.
Ten people were injured, including Dell, but no fatalities were recorded or reported. Shortly after he began shooting, he was ‘sucessfully’ apprehended by a security guard working for the club.
A statement, released on the Texans’ official X (formerly Twitter) account, reads: "We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Florida last night.
He sustained a minor wound, but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate, but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident."
This is not the only unfortunate injury that Dell has suffered over the last year. Back in December, he broke his leg, which effectively ended his season in the NFL. Nevertheless, the Daytona Beach native is hoping to be ready for the 2024/25 season, which is due to commence in September of this year.