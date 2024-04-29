NFL star injured in mass shooting

National Football League (NFL) and Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell has been shot and injured in a mass shooting at a nightclub in Sanford, Florida.

Dell, 24, was believed to be an ‘innocent bystander’ as the shooting transpired and was ‘caught in the crossfire’. He suffered minor injuries as a result - he was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, but has already been discharged at the time of writing. He is said to be in ‘good spirits’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The perpetrator of the shooting was identified as 16-year-old Christopher Bouie Jr. by Seminole County Sheriff's Office. A fight had broken out at the Cabana Live club - following this, Bouie is believed to have produced a handgun, which he used to shoot at a crowd of people.

Ten people were injured, including Dell, but no fatalities were recorded or reported. Shortly after he began shooting, he was ‘sucessfully’ apprehended by a security guard working for the club.

A statement, released on the Texans’ official X (formerly Twitter) account, reads: "We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Florida last night.

He sustained a minor wound, but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate, but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad