New chairman and board to take Banbury United into new era

Banbury United's Board (back from left) secretary Stephen Barlow, treasurer Paul Duester and Dave Goulding. (Front) Lisa Dixon, chairman Ronnie Johnson and Martin Cantrell

The club has just enjoyed a record-breaking season, winning the Southern League Premier Division Central to earn promotion to National League North.

It is owned by the members of Banbury United Community Football Club Ltd, a Community Benefit Society and at a General Meeting of members earlier this month, a new Board was elected to run it.

Members had previously voted overwhelmingly to support the formation of a new Board of six members to oversee the strategic development of the club.

And as there were six nominated candidates – including one nomination for each of the statutory posts – there was no need for a ballot.

The new chairman is Ronnie Johnson, with Paul Duester (Treasurer) and Stephen Barlow (Secretary), Martin Cantrell, Lisa Dixon and Dave Goulding.

The outgoing board were thanked for their contribution, particularly in managing the demands of the increased attendances for home games.

New chairman Johnson previously held the post for two years from 2015, when the Community Benefit Society took over the running of the club.

In a statement on the club’s website, he said: “After four years I am proud to be back at the helm of the Puritans and hopefully will bring my natural enthusiasm to the role.

"I welcome the new governance board and feel that the mix of old guard and new blood will bring further business acumen and strategic knowledge required to push forward in the new season and beyond.

"I have come forward to lead the club into this new era and the challenge of Step Two football and be assured it will be an exciting challenge.