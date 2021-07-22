National karting success for Kingham Hill School racing team
Student accepted onto the Young Racing Driver Academy at Arden Motorsport
Talented young drivers from Kingham Hill School near Chipping Norton are celebrating success at the National Schools Karting Association (NATSKA) Championships.
The three-day event earlier this month at Fulbeck Circuit saw schools from all over the country competing. The event consisted of practice on the Friday, followed by qualifying and several heats, which culminated in a final race for each class (group) of drivers. The event was live streamed by alpha timings on YouTube and drew in over 5,000 online viewers as spectators weren’t allowed due to Covid restrictions. It was a very successful event for Kingham's racing team with several of the school drivers placed in the finals.
Team member AJ Arnold has also just been accepted onto the Young Racing Driver Academy at Arden Motorsport, a very exciting achievement.
Championship results:
AJ Arnold - Class 7 Champion & Nationals Sprint Champion
Samantha Seward - 3rd place class 7 championship
Dougal Hamilton-Smith - class 12 championship
Joshua Behan - 4th place in class 11 Nationals Sprint .