National karting success for Kingham Hill School racing team

The three-day event earlier this month at Fulbeck Circuit saw schools from all over the country competing. The event consisted of practice on the Friday, followed by qualifying and several heats, which culminated in a final race for each class (group) of drivers. The event was live streamed by alpha timings on YouTube and drew in over 5,000 online viewers as spectators weren’t allowed due to Covid restrictions. It was a very successful event for Kingham's racing team with several of the school drivers placed in the finals.