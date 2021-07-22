National karting success for Kingham Hill School racing team

Student accepted onto the Young Racing Driver Academy at Arden Motorsport

By Zoe Ashton
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:04 am
Updated Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 11:19 am
A Kingham Hill School driver in karting action
Talented young drivers from Kingham Hill School near Chipping Norton are celebrating success at the National Schools Karting Association (NATSKA) Championships.

The three-day event earlier this month at Fulbeck Circuit saw schools from all over the country competing. The event consisted of practice on the Friday, followed by qualifying and several heats, which culminated in a final race for each class (group) of drivers. The event was live streamed by alpha timings on YouTube and drew in over 5,000 online viewers as spectators weren’t allowed due to Covid restrictions. It was a very successful event for Kingham's racing team with several of the school drivers placed in the finals.

Team member AJ Arnold has also just been accepted onto the Young Racing Driver Academy at Arden Motorsport, a very exciting achievement.

AJ Arnold has earned a place at the Young Racing Driver Academy at Arden Motorsport

Championship results:

AJ Arnold - Class 7 Champion & Nationals Sprint Champion

Samantha Seward - 3rd place class 7 championship

Dougal Hamilton-Smith - class 12 championship

Joshua Behan - 4th place in class 11 Nationals Sprint .