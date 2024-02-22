Mother and daughter team up to win league title in first season playing together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A football coach has high hopes for a bright future in the women’s game after recruiting her daughter into the team she runs and winning a league title together in their first season.

Leah Kinch first established a ladies football team at Easington Sports FC in Banbury five seasons ago and has watched the club’s female operation grow from one team to five in that period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player-coach is now joined on the pitch by daughter Sienna - who celebrated her 16th birthday before the start of the current season – with the first-team squad who won the Thames Valley Counties Women’s Football League Division Three North.

Leah Kinch (left) and daughter Sienna.

The mother and daughter combination confirmed the league title following a 3-2 triumph over Milton Keynes Ladies with the team unbeaten in their 10 league matches this season. But Sienna’s experiences on the pitch are a far cry from what 38-year-old Leah was accustomed to growing up.

Playing opportunities in an organised environment were limited and her nearest women’s team was based a 40-minute drive away. After Sport England figures revealed over 777,000 girls play football in a formal setting each week – up by 200,000 since 2017 – Leah now has renewed enthusiasm for the future of the women’s game.

“Football runs in the family – and to win a league title with Sienna in our first season together is an incredible feeling,” said Leah. “It’s a huge team effort and the whole squad deserves credit for their commitment not just during matches but in training as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My brother Tommy plays for the first team at Easington Sports and my father was involved in local football when I was younger.

“Back then, opportunities for me to play with other girls were really limited and at times I had no choice but to train with the boys – that’s by far the biggest change. Today, there’s a player pathway for my daughter Sienna to follow, youth teams to be part of and consistent training and playing routines.

“The exposure women’s football receives too is fantastic and can only help inspire more young female footballers to lace up their boots and give it a go which for me as a coach is great.

“Me and Sienna are like best friends on and off the pitch. She’s learning a lot from our more experienced players too and we’re fortunate to have a strong squad which is complimented by our younger players who have so much enthusiasm to play.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to managing Easington Sports FC’s ladies team, Leah is also a Vice Chair of the club, coaches the U16s boys’ team and helps deliver its Wildcats Girls Football programme.

Open to girls aged 5-11 of all playing abilities, Wildcats Girls Football sessions are held every Thursday from 6pm for an hour with the programme acting as the first step in Easington Sports’ female player pathway.

The club is now reaping the rewards of its focus on youth development, with five graduates of last year’s U16s squad now representing the ladies first-team.

Leah added: “We’re fortunate to have great support from the club’s senior management, who believe in equal opportunity and providing the same playing experiences for our ladies team as the men.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Progress made since establishing the senior squad has been beyond our expectations. Our challenge now is to provide appropriate facilities so our female operation can continue to grow and accommodate new players while supporting playing provisions locally.”