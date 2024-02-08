Middle Barton couple will represent Team GB at European clay shooting championship

Karl and Johanne Field will both shoot for Team GB at the upcoming European clay pigeon championships.

Karl and Johanne Field will represent Great Britain together for the first time at the 2024 European FITASC Sporting Clays Championship in Malaga, Spain.

The pair will form part of a 37-strong GB squad that will fly over to face off against the best shooters in Europe from April 4 to 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl, a well-established shooter who was placed 21 at last year’s event, will also lead the British shooting team as captain for the first time.

Johanne discovered her passion for clay pigeon shooting after meeting Karl, who has been competing in the sport since he was a teenager.

She said: “I first started in 2017 after meeting Karl, who had already won numerous titles shooting for Oxfordshire.”

The two of them have both represented their nation at international shooting events, but this will be the first time they have both made the squad together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karl said: “I am really proud to have coached Johanne to this position, and for us both to be representing Team GB together is something special.”

Both have high expectations for the British team at the competition, which will see each competitor shoot 50 targets a day in what many consider one of the hardest forms of shooting.

Johanne said: “The FITASC discipline uses an array of different-sized clay targets, speeds, angles and distances, and there are many different techniques to master.