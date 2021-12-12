Max Verstappen wins F1 World Championship in thrilling Abu Dhabi finale

Max Verstappen celebrates with his team after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has won the 2021 F1 world championship in incredible fashion after a last lap move on Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

A dramatic late safety car, when Nicolas Latifi left his Williams in the barrier, set up a one-lap shootout between the pair who were tied on points heading into the last race.

Verstappen, on new tyres, braved a move on Hamilton to take the victory, his 10th of the season, and with it his first world championship.

Lewis Hamilton congratulates Verstappen after the race

"I kept fighting all the way to the last lap," said Verstappen. "I don't know what to say. I love the team so much, since 2016 is has been incredible.

"Finally a bit of luck for me! I want to thank Check as well, he has been an amazing team mate.

"It's insane, I'm so happy. Our goal was to win this championship and we've done it."

Hamilton, who finished second in the race and the standings added: "First of all, congratulations to Max and his team. We've all done an amazing job this season, we've worked so hard all season. I'm so proud of them all.