News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Lengthy Preparations turn Blenheim into a world equestrian stage this week - with something for everyone

Lengthy preparations over recent weeks have turned Blenheim Palace into a world equestrian stage with sport from champions of the world and entertainment for the whole family.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 13:03 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As well as top level eventing the Blenheim Horse Trials is set up for a huge shopping village – more diverse than ever, giving shoppers the opportunity to buy equestrian needs, clothes, fashion, foods and gifts. There will be plenty of food outlets and all in the most beautiful parkland setting. Take your dog along (on a lead) for a wonderful day.

There is a ring for demonstrations by dressage experts and some of the country’s most skilled horsemen and women. There will be a demo of traditional Spanish riding, Doma Vaquera Garrocha pole horse riding by Freddie Steele. Mr Steele is also an expert in helping riders who have lost their nerve to regain confidence.

There will also be an ‘Eventer Challenge’ course – including the famous dew pond - for riding club riders and amateurs who have qualified for this prestigious event.

Most Popular
Bare of the brush that will decorate the jumps this week, the scene shows the water obstacle crossing the lake at BlenheimBare of the brush that will decorate the jumps this week, the scene shows the water obstacle crossing the lake at Blenheim
Bare of the brush that will decorate the jumps this week, the scene shows the water obstacle crossing the lake at Blenheim

The Blenheim Horse Trials (Thursday to Sunday September 14 – 17) are held every year and provide CCI4* eventing for top horses and riders, plus a chance for 8 – 9 year old eventers to test an advanced track.

David Evans has designed a 42-obstacle course including a gallop across the lake and a ‘roller coaster’ in the woods. Mr Evans has designed the jumps and other challenges with huge care to keep horses and riders at full concentration from start to end.

The eventers will also be tested in dressage and showjumping. Both sections have attracted 100 entries from 11 nations – Great Britain, Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa and the USA.

Commentating at the event will be former Blenehim competitor David Britnell, who has ridden at this event from early Pony Club days, through the Eventer Challenge and finally riding the CCI 4* competition in 2018.

Aynho's Izzy Taylor gallops across the lake on a previous visit to the Blenheim Horse TrialsAynho's Izzy Taylor gallops across the lake on a previous visit to the Blenheim Horse Trials
Aynho's Izzy Taylor gallops across the lake on a previous visit to the Blenheim Horse Trials

Hosting the Chat Stage will be Jonty Evans – the rider who had a catastrophic fall leaving him unconscious for seven weeks and is now a top para-rider.

Jonty – who will be bringing his famous eventer Art to Blenheim for people to admire – will be talking to competitors, sponsors and other guests.

"We will be presenting ‘Beyond the Blenheim Stable’ an on-stage talk area with some fantastic guests and interesting talk. Not forgetting the end of day press conference each day. Co host Rhea Freeman and I look forward to the support of the eventing community, riders and guests,” he said.

Riders from the region include Izzy Taylor from Aynho riding Graf Cavalier and SBH Big Wall; Piggy March, from Northamptonshire competes in the CCI 4* on Halo and Brookfield Future News.

Para-dressage rider Jonty Evans - former CCI 5* eventer - will introduce interviews on the Chat StagePara-dressage rider Jonty Evans - former CCI 5* eventer - will introduce interviews on the Chat Stage
Para-dressage rider Jonty Evans - former CCI 5* eventer - will introduce interviews on the Chat Stage

Zara Tindall comes to Blenheim from Gloucestershire. She will ride Classicals Euro Star in the CCI 4*. Other Gloucestershire pairs are Tom McEwen with L Brookfiield Quality and MHS Brown Jack. Laura Collett brings four horses – L Hester, Calahari and Bling and the last Gloucestershire combination is Giovanni Ugolotti riding L Florencina R.

Tickets are from £25, under 12s free. You can keep up with information about the trials, demos, interviews and shopping opportunities on the horse trials’ social media channels - @blenheimhorse on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Related topics:David Evans