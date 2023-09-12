Lengthy preparations over recent weeks have turned Blenheim Palace into a world equestrian stage with sport from champions of the world and entertainment for the whole family.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As well as top level eventing the Blenheim Horse Trials is set up for a huge shopping village – more diverse than ever, giving shoppers the opportunity to buy equestrian needs, clothes, fashion, foods and gifts. There will be plenty of food outlets and all in the most beautiful parkland setting. Take your dog along (on a lead) for a wonderful day.

There is a ring for demonstrations by dressage experts and some of the country’s most skilled horsemen and women. There will be a demo of traditional Spanish riding, Doma Vaquera Garrocha pole horse riding by Freddie Steele. Mr Steele is also an expert in helping riders who have lost their nerve to regain confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be an ‘Eventer Challenge’ course – including the famous dew pond - for riding club riders and amateurs who have qualified for this prestigious event.

Bare of the brush that will decorate the jumps this week, the scene shows the water obstacle crossing the lake at Blenheim

The Blenheim Horse Trials (Thursday to Sunday September 14 – 17) are held every year and provide CCI4* eventing for top horses and riders, plus a chance for 8 – 9 year old eventers to test an advanced track.

David Evans has designed a 42-obstacle course including a gallop across the lake and a ‘roller coaster’ in the woods. Mr Evans has designed the jumps and other challenges with huge care to keep horses and riders at full concentration from start to end.

The eventers will also be tested in dressage and showjumping. Both sections have attracted 100 entries from 11 nations – Great Britain, Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa and the USA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commentating at the event will be former Blenehim competitor David Britnell, who has ridden at this event from early Pony Club days, through the Eventer Challenge and finally riding the CCI 4* competition in 2018.

Aynho's Izzy Taylor gallops across the lake on a previous visit to the Blenheim Horse Trials

Hosting the Chat Stage will be Jonty Evans – the rider who had a catastrophic fall leaving him unconscious for seven weeks and is now a top para-rider.

Jonty – who will be bringing his famous eventer Art to Blenheim for people to admire – will be talking to competitors, sponsors and other guests.

"We will be presenting ‘Beyond the Blenheim Stable’ an on-stage talk area with some fantastic guests and interesting talk. Not forgetting the end of day press conference each day. Co host Rhea Freeman and I look forward to the support of the eventing community, riders and guests,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Riders from the region include Izzy Taylor from Aynho riding Graf Cavalier and SBH Big Wall; Piggy March, from Northamptonshire competes in the CCI 4* on Halo and Brookfield Future News.

Para-dressage rider Jonty Evans - former CCI 5* eventer - will introduce interviews on the Chat Stage

Zara Tindall comes to Blenheim from Gloucestershire. She will ride Classicals Euro Star in the CCI 4*. Other Gloucestershire pairs are Tom McEwen with L Brookfiield Quality and MHS Brown Jack. Laura Collett brings four horses – L Hester, Calahari and Bling and the last Gloucestershire combination is Giovanni Ugolotti riding L Florencina R.