Josh hits a treble in Banbury HC win

Harry Simons robs a Chelmsford defender to then attack and win a penalty corner.

​Banbury HC produced a fine display to see off visitors Chelmsford 3-0 on Sunday.

Man-of-the-Match Josh Nunneley slammed home a hatful of penalty corners to secure the points from the previously third-placed Chelmsford and move themselves up to sixth in the Midlands Conference League.

Banbury got away to a strong start with Tyson Nunneley storming into the Chelmsford area within seconds of the start but only to win a long corner but the visitors immediately broke back, drawing a great save from home keeper Will Powell.

Connor Roberts then robbed the visitors’ defence to find Jordie Groenewald who fired across the goal.

As the first quarter drew to a close Harry Simons took a sideline start quickly to skilfully win a penalty corner but a botched stop meant Nunneley could not get his shot away.

The second quarter again began well for the home side as Jamie Boardman forced a penalty corner, this time forced home by Nunneley for his first to take the lead.

The vulnerability of the lead was shown when the visitors re-started the second half storming into the Banbury area and slamming the ball home only for it to be disallowed as the shot was with the back of a stick.

Groenewald sparkled all over the pitch, combining with Luke Davis to create another penalty corner chance that was saved by visiting keeper James Stock.

But the result was put beyond doubt when Simons was tripped to win a penalty corner in the first minute of the final quarter and Nunneley claimed his second.

Boardman then received from player coach Ben Mackey for Stock to block the shot and Simons to then only see his hit of the rebound saved on the line. Two minutes later Nunneley finished a practiced penalty corner move to claim his third and seal the victory.

Manager Steve Brooker said: "It was a really strong performance again, creating plenty of chances and showing what we can do when we have the confidence and opportunity that taking the lead brings.

"Today we not only played some of our best hockey of the season but we did it under pressure from a poor result last week and we can now feel better over the Christmas break and come back stronger in the new year."

Banbury’s next league game is on February 2.