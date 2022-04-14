Joint top but no promotion for Banbury Men's 1s hockey team

Captain Will Kellett bagged four goals in Banbury's 8-1 win

Captain Will Kellett lead from the front scoring four goals but it wasn’t enough for promotion in their joint-top finish with Oxford University.

Banbury Manager Andy Camp said: “What a season we have had. After a slow start we’ve put together a great winning run and overtaken the teams in the top four to finish joint top of the South Central Premiership. “We only missed out on promotion goal difference by four goals and the last three games the lads put away and amazing 23 goals to make the leaders sweat until the last match before they knew they were clear.

"In two weeks we face Wimbledon at home in the England Hockey Cup 4th round – so there is still silverware to play for.”

The ladies lost their final game 3-1 to New Forest.

“On the balance of play, Banbury should have taken something from this game,” said manager Bryce Wilkinson.

"The team had travelled well over two hours and only half of the regular team were playing, yet every single player showed fantastic application, enthusiasm and energy. The ladies that stood in were marvellous and didn’t at all look out of place. Whilst the team didn’t sign off with a win, they certainly showed their mettle and can be rightly proud of their performance.”