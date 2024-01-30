​Jack takes his first Banbury title in style

Sponsor Mick Hawkins with winner Jack Shardlow (left)

​The event was again sponsored by Hawkins Group, and sees the league’s leading players doing battle in two groups of six, with the top two in each group progressing to the semi-final.

As ever there was lots of high quality play, with a real mix of styles, and as expected this saw many close games and some surprise results during the day.

In Group One, half of the matches were won in the deciding set. Peter Harris’s change of approach saw him battle back from 2-0 down against Jason Tustain to win the next three sets comfortably to get himself of the scoreboard early.

Shardlow came closest to defeat in his first match of the day against Barry Hook. In their usual attack against defence match, it was Shardlow’s retrieval skills and fitness that eventually prevailed 11-8 in the decider.

Meanwhile, debutant Dominic Barker was beating club mate Toby Dow in four sets. From here on in it was plain sailing for Shardlow as he beat both Tustain and Harris in four and eased past Barker and Dow in straight sets to top the group.

The battle for second place was much closer. Harris beat Hook but then lost to Dow, who had earlier been beaten by the Tadmarton pair Hook and Tustain. Barker came from 2-1 down to shock Harris then followed this up by recovering from 2-0 down against Hook to win 11-9 in the final set.

When Tustain also beat Hook in 5, it meant the final game between Tustain and Barker would decide second place. There was little to split the pair with the first two sets shared in deuce, but it was Barker who came through to take both the third and fourth sets 11-9 to move to the semi-finals.

It was more straightforward in Group Two, with Simon Nolan coming through unbeaten, only dropping one set in process against the ever-green Wally Warburton. Nolan also won the longest set of the day beating Roald Myers 21-19 to seal his win there.

Gary Jackson took second place winning his other matches, but he was made to work hard by Brian Hobill. Jackson led 2-0 but Hobill used his heavy spin game to counteract Jackson’s anti-spin rubber and level the match, but Jackson remained cool and regained the advantage early in fifth to hold on and take the final set 11-8.

Hobill beat teammate Warburton, but was beaten by Myers, playing in his first top 12. Warburton in turn beat Myers with his long pimples causing the youngster problems.

The semi-finals were a real contract of styles. Nolan’s consistent attack on both wings was to much for Barker as he won in straight sets, 12-10, 11-6, 11-2.

The other semi-final was a much longer affair. With the styles of both players just cancelling each other out, the expediate rule was called after ten minutes with the first set still in its infancy. This rule meant the server had to win the point in 14 shots and forced both into a more attacking game. This suited Shardlow more and he progressed in straight sets 11-8, 11-9, 11-7.

The final saw Nolan trying to complete the triple crown of the Advertiser Cup, Divisional Singles and Top 12, with Shardlow trying to win his first Top 12 title.

Games between the two are always difficult to call, both ultra-consistent, with Nolan more aggressive, but Shardlow’s unbelievable ball retrieval skills counter that.

A number of long rallies ensued with Nolan trying to use his backhand punch to work a position to counterattack, Shardlow mixing some great returns with topspin to vary the game and knock Nolan out a rhythm.