In pictures: Martial artists from across the region travel to Banbury to compete at championships

The two-day championships held at the Spiceball Leisure Centre got underway on Saturday with the junior and adult competitions.

On Sunday, it was the turn of the Mighty Matts (children aged between three and six) to compete.

Over both days, the hall was buzzing with activity, as nervous competitors and officials worked to ensure the day's events ran smoothly.

For many competitors, it was their first time competing, but even for seasoned veterans, the championships can be an anxious and nerve-wracking experience.

Many martial arts practitioners from the Banbury area were in attendance, including local instructors Jo Buckingham and Carly Timms.

Geraldine Pinto from Banbury was there to support her husband and daughter, who were both competing. She said: “It was wonderful seeing our fellow local martial arts trainees outside of training sessions, as we could share laughs and jokes, but most importantly, I was on hand to cheer them on before their categories were called.”

Martial arts students from Banbury, along with those from across Oxfordshire, Warwickshire and the West Midlands, came together under the Team Buckingham group, which won an impressive medal haul of nine gold, 14 silver and nine bronze medals.

For Banbury-based competitor Lisa Honess, it was her second championship. She said: “I was pleased with how my performance went.”

Another competitor, Kathryn Mason said: “I was overwhelmed and excited, but I really looked forward to being outside of my comfort zone.”

St Leonard’s Primary School pupil Tallulah Dale (age seven) was supported by her head teacher Caroline Debus and the school’s SENDCo Hannah Mansfield as she took on the three events in the Special Educational Needs (SEN) category.

Tallulah’s grandmother Ruth was also in the crowd supporting her. She said: “I’m very impressed by how many children were taking part and with the skills I saw.

“It is wonderful that they are learning self-defence in a constructive way that will enrich their lives. Such great organisation and lovely to see people coming to support the event.”

