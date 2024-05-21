In Pictures: Course records smashed and smiles in the sun during the return of Banbury Triathlon

After taking a one-year break, the Banbury Triathlon returned last weekend with athletes of all abilities doing themselves and the town proud in the stifling heat.

Professional Ironman athlete and former Team Cherwell member Rosie Weston stormed over the finish line in first place for the women, shattering the course record with a time of 01:06:06.

For the men, experienced triathlete Henry Sleight came in first with a great time of 01:03:07, a fantastic feat not only because it was the 35-year-old’s birthday.

Local charities, the Let’s Play Project and Freddie’s Future Bone Cancer Research Trust, were well represented at the event, with Freddie’s Future participants creating a sea of orange with their bright t-shirts.

The newly appointed Banbury Town Mayor, Cllr Mark Cherry, was also on hand at the triathlon meeting and encouraging athletes at the Woodgreen Leisure Centre, where the swimming section of the event took place.

The event was also open for groups to take on as a team, with each team member completing either the running, swimming or cycling leg of the race.

One team was the Goodman family, consisting of mum Nicola and her two daughters, who took on their first-ever triathlon on Sunday.

Speaking about the event, Nicola said: “The event was meticulously organised, and the volunteers seemed genuinely pleased to welcome newbies to an event they obviously love.”

For more information about the event, including pictures and times visit: https://teamcherwell.co.uk/

1 . Banbury Triathlon The Goodman family completed the race in memory of Andy Gibson, the hockey coach of daughter Maddie at Loughborough University. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Banbury Triathlon First place in the men's category, Henry Sleight, and first place in the women's category, Rosie Weston alongside Team Cherwell Triathlon Club chairman Alex Birch. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales