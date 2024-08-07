'I feel so proud' - Banbury woman picked to represent Great Britain at World Masters Athletics Championships
Sharon Hutchings will travel to Sweden next week to compete in shot put, discus, hammer, heavy hammer, javellin and the throwing pentathlon in the 50- to 55-year-old age group.
Sharon, who has worked at the Horton General Hospital for the past ten years, says she is ‘proving age is not a barrier’ when it comes to achieving goals.
The operating department practitioner had a successful career in shot put in her youth, ranking 6th in Great Britain at age 16, representing England, and becoming Berkshire champion from 1985–1995.
However, a knee injury at 24 resulted in Sharon stepping back from the sport for over 20 years until she rediscovered her love for throwing and athletics in her 50s.
Following a knee replacement operation in 2021, Sharon found herself away from work, with plenty of time on her hands to ponder her past love of athletics.
By coincidence, the Paralympic Games were also being shown on TV at the same time, resulting in Sharon finding inspiration to get back into sport.
She said: “I saw all these amazing athletes with disabilities competing and doing so well, it inspired me to pick up my old shotput and start throwing it around the garden.
“After my mother died in 2018, I became very depressed and started thinking about competing again, and when I underwent the knee operation and saw the Paralympians on television, it was like a message telling me to get back into sports.”
It didn’t take Sharon long to realise she still had the technique and talent of throwing, and after friends suggested she look up the masters athletics community, there was no looking back.
Since returning to competition in 2021, Sharon has climbed back up the rankings and is now ranked within the top ten in Great Britain in the shotput.
She said: “I just really love throwing, and I’m quite good at it. It keeps me active, and I have had the chance to travel to some amazing places and meet lots of great friends.”
Sharon has now competed in the shot put at the European Masters Championships in Portugal in 2022, at the World Masters in Finland in 2022, and at the British Masters, where she finished second.
Speaking about her incredible comeback and representing her country in her 50’s, Sharon said: “It’s amazing. I feel so proud and like I have really achieved something just by being there.
"To put on the Great Britain vest and perform is amazing, and I love everything about it. There is such a great community at these events, and everyone encourages each other to do their best.
For next week’s competition, Sharon will perform against the best master’s athletes from across the globe in all of the throwing competitions for six days straight.
She said: “Any top-ten finish would be amazing, but I’m going to enjoy myself no matter what, hopefully throw well, see friends, and have a good time.”