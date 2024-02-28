Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four Banbury Martial Arts Centre (BMAC) fighters made their way to Manchester to compete in the Hitman Fight League event on Saturday February 24.

The event, held at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre and run by former world champions Liam Harrison and Andy Howson, is considered one of the biggest in the country.

From the Banbury team, Alex Lailey impressed on his debut, showing grit and determination to claim a unanimous decision over three rounds.

Stuart Davies with BMAC fighters Chiron Star, Deion Wren, Alex Lailey and Sam Osborne.

Chiron Star and Sam Osborne both won by knockout, with Chiron’s coming in the second round and Sam’s in just 38 seconds of the first.

Lastly, Deion Wren learned a lot in a unanimous decision loss against an experienced fighter from a well-established gym.