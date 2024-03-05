​Good mix of teams in Trophy semi-finals

Banbury Table Tennis League latest.

Bloxham C from Division Three prevailed in a close match against Ratley B from the top division with captain Ian Critchley getting them over the line late on. The Ratley trio of Clive Irwin, John Price, and Stuart Pringle are similarly ranked, and kept taking the sets as expected during the evening, but Critchley and team mates Patrick Foley and Paul Harris kept picking up valuable points to accompany their handicap as the lead changed hands a number of times.

The game was won on the penultimate match of the evening, which saw Critchley receive a 19-point start on Pringle. The first set was won by Pringle 11-9 but Critchley upset the form book and eased to an 11-5 win in the second set. Pringle took the third but the damage had already been done and Bloxham had an unassailable lead ahead of the doubles.

Shipston A are the Division One side in the semi-finals after they beat Bodicote B in another tie that saw the lead change a number of times on the night, but from set six the Shipston trio of Harry and Sam Smith, and Tadge Sabatowski eased away to secure a 30-point win.

Bodicote F progressed after Ratley A failed to arrive at the venue.

Only one game took place in the league, with Bloxham A returning from their top of the table clash with Shipston B 6-4 victors despite a treble from Nick Morgan for the hosts.

The closest of Morgan’s win was an 11-8 deciding set win over Paul Cox. Cox beat Steve Kay and Chris Dickens both in four, Dave Bignell also beat the pair.

Dickens beat Whelton in straight sets, but Whelton and Bignell took the doubles despite trailing 2-0 and with it sent Bloxham home as league leaders again.

*The league coaching academy takes place on Friday evenings under the guidance of Tony West.