Exciting county bowls singles final goes to very last wood

Over 60s Pairs Winners (from left) John Cox, County President Michael Morris and Dave Lattimore

On Wednesday 23rd March at Carterton Bowls Club; Tim Jupp, Paul Sharman, Craig Morphet & Dan Wakeman all from the Home club played in the Pairs Final. As could be expected on their home rinks both pairs settled well to the speed of the green with Morphet in particular as lead, drawing well to the jack, but Sharman often with his first wood, then accurately removed any threats posed. 7 shots each after 8 ends suddenly became 12 – 7 after Jupp & Sharman picked up a quiet 5. From this point an hour and a half into the match the more experienced pair pulled away to eventually win by 22 – 12 in 3 hours, Wakeman’s best efforts in using weight proving unsuccessful

On Thursday 24th March the Over 60’s Pairs & Open Singles Finals took place at Oxford City & County Bowls Club. Those watching the much-anticipated Singles match between possibly the two best indoor bowlers in the County were treated to a thriller. With little between the two, the scores were 9 each after 12 ends. Paul Sharman (Carterton) then picked up a 3 which spurred AJ Docherty (Chipping Norton) into winning the next 5 ends to go 20-12 up. With just one shot needed for victory Docherty then tried to ditch the jack with his first wood. He missed and the only 4 of the match gave Sharman a chance. Two ends later it was 20-20. The lead changed hands several times on the last end until Docherty with the very last wood of the game fired the jack into the ditch. Sharman had added the Singles crown to his Over 60’s Singles & Open Pairs wins.

The Over 60’s Pairs was a much more dour game with ends being decided by single shots with an occasional double. After 7 – 7 in 11 ends any weighted woods then went in Chipping Norton’s favour to give them a 17- 10 lead with 3 ends to play. This proved too much for Richard Green & Keith Mobley of Oxford & District to pull back, Dave Lattimore & John Cox eventually winning 18 – 13