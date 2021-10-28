Entries now open for Banbury's 15-mile road race 2022
Start and finish at Spiceball Country Park
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 1:19 pm
Updated
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 1:22 pm
Entries are now open for Geoff Smith’s Banbury 15 mile road race on Sunday, March 20 next year.
The event, which incorporates The Paul Bithell Memorial Fun Runs is organised by Banbury Harriers AC.
The start and finish is at Spiceball Country Park, with the race head quarters at the leisure centre in Cherwell Drive.
TempoEvents will provide on-line entry and chip timing for the main 15-mile race.
For full details visit the club website: www.banburyharriers.org.