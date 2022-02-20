England call-up for Banbury Hockey Club player Tyson Nunneley

Tyson Nunneley has been selected for England Over 35s

Banbury Hockey Club’s talented defender, Tyson Nunneley, has been called up into the England Hockey Over 35s squad for the forthcoming internationals.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nunneley, who has played for the club since he was a boy has been a key player in the men’s 1st team for many years and is the current Men’s Club Captain.

He joins an England squad which includes James Tindall who has 126 caps for England, 70 caps for Great Britain and competed in the Olympics.