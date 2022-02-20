England call-up for Banbury Hockey Club player Tyson Nunneley
Defender joins Over 35s squad for forthcoming internationals
Banbury Hockey Club’s talented defender, Tyson Nunneley, has been called up into the England Hockey Over 35s squad for the forthcoming internationals.
Nunneley, who has played for the club since he was a boy has been a key player in the men’s 1st team for many years and is the current Men’s Club Captain.
He joins an England squad which includes James Tindall who has 126 caps for England, 70 caps for Great Britain and competed in the Olympics.
Banbury HC Men’s Manager Andrew Camp said: “What a great honour for Tyson and well deserved. He’s an incredible player who’s given everything for his local club here in Banbury. We are immensely proud and wish him well in the international programme.”