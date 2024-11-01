Dedicated Banbury martial artist earns judo black belt after training for 15 years
Nathan Britton-Copping started his journey with the Banbury Judo Club at age 14.
Nathan took an interest in the martial art when the club was named Banbury and Bodicote Judo Club.
Now, around 15 years later, at age 30, Nathan says earning the black belt is “the pinnacle of my judo experience.”
He said: “Having been a judoka since age 14, the skills and mindset that judo teaches you have helped me in my career.”
The head coach at Banbury Judo Club, Tony Partridge, said: “Nathan worked tirelessly to earn the necessary points for his black belt and successfully completed his theory exam.
“It's incredibly rewarding to witness his growth and development in judo. We at Banbury Judo Club are immensely proud to welcome him to our growing community of black belts.”