Darts legend 'Old Stoneface' to make appearance at Banbury sports bar
John Lowe MBE - the British Darts Organisation world champion in 1979, 1987, and 1993 and the first person to ever hit a televised perfect nine-dart finish - will appear at Danny’s Sports Bar and Grill on Friday (November 10).
The Derbyshire man was one of a number of players in the golden age of the 70s and 80s, including Eric Bristow, Bobby George and Jocky Wilson, that helped raise the profile of the sport.
John will be at the bar from 7pm until 9pm, giving fans a chance to ask him questions and test their darts ability in a game against one of the all-time greats of the sport.
Tickets for the evening are £10 per person; for more information, email the bar at [email protected] or pop into the bar.