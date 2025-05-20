​Clear winners in Star races

The top three riders from Sunday's men's race on the podium. Photo: Roger Gollicker.

There were clear winners and terrific battles at ​Banbury Star CC’s annual road races for both men and women on its traditional tough and demanding course.

Both of Sunday’s race distances were 92km - that’s four laps of the club’s legendary 23km course on the outskirts of Banbury, which takes in four ascents of Edge Hill.

A full field of 80 riders in the men’s Cat 2/3/4 race got underway at 9am, in almost perfect weather. Straightaway on the first lap three riders, Matthew Warhurst (Defined CT), Simon Alexander (DAS Richardsons) and Richard Santhouse made a decisive break from the main bunch of around 43 riders. Their quick first lap of just over 32 minutes earned them a lead of 30 seconds at the end of the first lap.

This lead increased to over a minute at the end of laps two and three, with the chasing bunch now reduced to about 35 riders.

Starting the final lap, the leading trio still looked strong, and the outcome looked set to be between these riders. However, Santhouse then developed cramp and dropped back into the bunch, leaving Wardhurst and Alexander to fight it out.

That didn’t last long as Wardhurst put in a big effort to see off the fast-chasing bunch, earning him a clear victory of 59 seconds. Alexander was almost caught by the sprinting bunch at the finish just managing to hold off Oliver Bates who finished third. Other top placings - 4th Harvey Thomas, 5th Patrick Clark, 6th Matt Clarke, 7th Denis Gorman, 8th William Pollard.

Wardhurst’s efforts also earned him the King of the Mountains prize – a points competition awarded on the four climbs of Edge Hill. Club secretary Ed Anderson was the first Star member home.

The afternoon women’s race with a field of 60 Cat E1/2/3 riders, was again part of the British Women’s Team Cup. This event always attracts some of the top up and coming young women riders in the country, with most riding for semi-professional teams.

Like the men’s race earlier, a breakaway from the peloton was made almost straightaway on the first lap. However, this time it was from a solo rider, Sophie Holmes (CJ O’Shea RT). This is normally a very adventurous move, often doomed to failure when the chasing peloton wake up and increase the pace as the race progresses.

During the second lap three riders did break away from the peloton in a desperate chase, but Holmes seemed to have things well under control and increased her lead further. Starting the final lap, she still looked strong, with a lead fluctuating around the two-minute mark, which she never looked like losing.

In the end she crossed the line just under two minutes ahead of second placed Lily Martin (FTP Racing) with Anna Boniface (London Academy) coming in third. Other top placings – 4th Lotty Dawson, 5th Ella Tandy, 6th Grace Ward, 7th Karla Boddy, 8th Penny Colloff.

Completely unchallenged on the Edge Hill climb, Sophie also won the Queen of the Mountain prize.

At the time of publication, Team Cup placings have not been announced.