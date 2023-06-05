Celebrate 100 Years of Le Mans this month with exclusive exhibition at Silverstone Museum

Racing fans have been invited to celebrate 100 years of the world’s oldest endurance race, Le Mans, with an exclusive exhibition at the Silverstone Museum.

From June 5–25, the museum is shining a spotlight on the world’s most renowned endurance race, marking Le Mans’ momentous century milestone with its exciting exhibition, showcasing incredible cars and famous stories.

Visitors to the museum will be able to get up close to some unique cars, which include the twice winning 1987 Porsche 962, the 2005 Aston Martin DBR9, a 2010 LMP2 Lola Coupe, and the 1953 Le Mans Austin Healey 100.

Rachel James, from Silverstone Museum, said: "We are thrilled to unveil our exciting exhibition celebrating a century of Le Mans races, which have enthralled racing fans worldwide for the past 100 years.

Visitors will have the chance to get up close and personal with some of the winning cars from the legendary endurance race.

"We are delighted to be able to showcase a century of captivating stories, images, and incredible cars to mark 100 years of Le Mans with this exclusive exhibition, which pays homage to decades of drivers and their amazing achievements."

Motorsport fans will have the opportunity to see numerous artefacts at the exhibition, including original race programmes and photographs of races throughout the decades.

The museum currently has over 60 hands-on exhibits where visitors can try out a wide variety of activities, from operating a wind tunnel to piloting a Wellington bomber to taking part in a pit stop and climbing into a replica Grand Prix car.

For more information or to book tickets for the Le Mans exhibition, visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk