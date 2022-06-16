Bowls round-up - wins for Banbury Borough and Adderbury

.

The Borough were still in winning form for their Saturday home game against Stony Stratford beating them by 123 shots to 92 shots but narrowly missing out on a clean sweep with the opposition managing to win on one of the six rinks.

Rink 1: Billy Symington, Graham Tilley, Gerald Mayles and Keith Buckle, after having a close game all through lost by 13 shots to 17 shots.

Rink 2: Pat Reilly, Chris Crocker, Jim Wood and Tony Brown had a comfortable win by 22 shots to 13 shots.

Rink 3: Dave Tilley, David Boisselle, Ricky Marsden and John Brooks, after a tight first seven ends, picked up 5 shots on the eighth and then took control to win by 21 shots to 15 shots.

Rink 4: Roger Bryan, Don Holloway, Dave Varney and Paul Hilton took a late lead and then hung on to win by 20 shots to 18 shots.

Rink 5: Peter Smith, Tom Riley, Derek McDowell and Clive Hopkins were in another tight game and both sides had 19 shots on the twentieth end. It was the Borough four who managed pick up the decisive shot on the final end to win by 20 shots to 19 shots.

Rink 6: Simon Cole, Bob White, Mick Morris and Keith Holloway, from the ninth end onwards steadily accrued shots while allowing the opposition to only add another 3 shots thereby giving them the biggest win of the day by 27 shots to 10 shots.

Adderbury entertained a team from Byfield on Saturday. It was scheduled to be 4 rinks, but although they had to settle for 2 rinks and 2 triples, this did not distract from a very competitive but friendly game, which is always the case between the two clubs.

The afternoon was sunny and warm, a nice change to overcast and cold. The end result was a convincing win for Adderbury by 84 shots to 45, no doubt Byfield will be looking to avenge this result in the reverse fixture just next week, on Wednesday, June 22.

Rink 1 -Dan Wegerhoff, Claudia Stokes, Graham Tyrrell, Skip - Bryan Ogilvie: A very close game for the first 12 ends, where the score at that time was 7-7.

But Adderbury won five of the next six ends and although they lost a total of 8 ends, did not concede more than one shot on these ends and went on to win 16-8.

Rink 2 - Yvonne Twomey, Trevor Stevens, Peter Wells, Skip - Chris Twomey never looked in trouble throughout the game and after 15 ends were 23-3 ahead, letting the opposition win on three of these ends, but Chris took his foot off the gas and let them win the last 3 ends to win 23-8.

Rink 3 - Norman Oakey, Cliff Hall, Skip - Phil French: A slow start from Phil’s rink, being 3-1 down after four ends and 7-4 after seven ends, but then won nine of the remaining 11 ends to run out convincing winners 21-9.