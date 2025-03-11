Big prize money on offer as Greyhound Derby returns to Towcester for fifth successive year

Towcester will host the Greyhound Derby for the fifth year in a row

The 2025 Star Sports/TRC English Greyhound Derby will be be staged at Towcester Racecourse this June, and it has been confirmed a whopping £175,000 top prize will once again be up for grabs for the winner.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event sponsors of the 'world's greatest greyhound race' have pledged to maintain the prize money levels from the 2024 event, with qualifying this year starting in May and the grand final being held on Saturday, June 14.

The races will be run over 500m at the Northants track, which has staged the Derby for the past four years, and a bumper entry is expected as owners and trainers set their sights on winning the famous race, which was first run at White City in London in 1927. Towcester also staged the final in 2018 and 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year's Towcester race was won by Liam Dowling’s De Lahdedah, the 5/1 shot romping home inj a course record time of 28.58 seconds.

The greyhound derby was first staged at Towcester in 2017

Other previous Towcester winners have been Astute Missile (2017), Dorotas Wildcat (2018), Thorn Falcon (2021), Romeo Magico (2022) and Gaytime Nemo (2023).

This year’s entire event, from the first qualifying round to the final, will be branded as the English Derby Festival, with the big final June 14.

Ticket details will soon be announced for all nights of the festival, including the finals night which will also feature at a headline concert act performing before racing starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are improving all of our facilities to once again make Towcester a world class venue that hosts world class racing," said Kevin Boothby, the managing director of Towcester Racecourse.

Greyhound racing at Towcester

"The Derby Festival will showcase the upgraded facilities and a fantastic entertainment experience.

“Our team have staged some fantastic English Greyhound Derbies over the years, and this year promises to better than ever given the greyhounds already been touted as possible contenders - especially those set to travel over from Ireland."

Trial stakes and entry details for the Star Sports/TRC English Greyhound Derby will shortly be advertised in the GBGB Calendar, while the undercards of all the track’s upcoming major competitions - the KAB Derby, Time Greyhound Nutrition TV Trophy and Juvenile Championship - will include 500m supporting contests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The promotion and marketing of the world’s greatest greyhound race will be bigger than ever with big-race sponsors Star Sports and Towcester Racecourse pushing the event to more audiences through a widespread marketing campaign.

Owner of Star Sports, Ben Keith, added: “This is fantastic news and we are delighted to be working closely with the good people at Towcester Racecourse.

“They share our passion for this great sport and Star Sports and myself are delighted to once again be involved - and hopefully driving further interest in the most famous greyhound race in the world.”

Boothby added: “Myself and Ben have teamed up to spread the word still further and boost the promotion and marketing of the Derby, and maybe the sport in general, during this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is plenty more to announce over the coming weeks to demonstrate that greyhound racing is on the up, so watch this space.”

Towcester regularly stages greyound racing, and more details on fixtures and events can be found at the course website towcester-racecourse.co.uk.